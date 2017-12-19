Neto (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

Neto continues to work his way through the NBA's concussion protocol and the fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance certainly isn't encouraging for a speedy return. Still, following Wednesday's absence, there's still a chance he could return for Thursday's tilt with Spurs. Tentatively consider him questionable for that contest for the time being.