Jazz's Raul Neto: Out again Wednesday
Neto (concussion) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto is set to miss his ninth straight contest, as he continues to remain in the NBA's concussion protocol. Considering the uncertainty surrounding head injuries, Neto has yet to be provided any sort of timetable for a return and will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. His next shot to play will be Saturday against the Cavaliers.
