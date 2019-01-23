Neto (groin) is out for at least another week, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto was re-evaluated by the Jazz on Tuesday, and he'll need some more time to recover from his strained left groin. In his stead, Donovan Mitchell should continue to benefit, though the Jazz got Ricky Rubio back Monday. He played 14 minutes and posted 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.