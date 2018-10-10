Neto (hamstring) will be reevaluated again in two weeks.

Neto has been out since right around the start of camp with a right hamstring injury, and while he's making progress, the Jazz don't expect to get the reserve guard back until at least week into the regular season. Assuming he'll be reevaluated again on Oct. 23, Neto is set to miss Utah's first three games, at the minimum.