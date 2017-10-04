Jazz's Raul Neto: Out for Wednesday's preseason game
Neto (quad) will be held out of Wednesday's preseason game against Maccabi, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Neto's injury doesn't seem serious, as it's being pegged as "tightness". That said, the team will hold him out just to be safe Wednesday.
More News
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Questionable for Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Active and available to play Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Questionable Tuesday vs. Clippers•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Ruled out of playoff opener•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Out Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Out Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...