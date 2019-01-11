Jazz's Raul Neto: Out Friday vs. Lakers
Neto won't play in Friday's game against the Lakers due to a left groin strain.
Neto's injury leaves the Jazz with no healthy point guards, as Ricky Rubio (hamstring) and Dante Exum (ankle) are both set to miss a couple weeks. The absences likely mean Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Korver will see extensive action while the Jazz may necessitate a few larger lineups Friday. It's unclear how long Neto will be out, but the team added he won't be evaluated again until early next week. At the earliest he could return Monday against the Pistons.
More News
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Sees season-high 31 minutes in win•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Steps up in place of Rubio, Exum•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Plays 20 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Plays four minutes in Friday's win•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Available to play Saturday•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Questionable Saturday•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.