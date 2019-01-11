Neto won't play in Friday's game against the Lakers due to a left groin strain.

Neto's injury leaves the Jazz with no healthy point guards, as Ricky Rubio (hamstring) and Dante Exum (ankle) are both set to miss a couple weeks. The absences likely mean Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Korver will see extensive action while the Jazz may necessitate a few larger lineups Friday. It's unclear how long Neto will be out, but the team added he won't be evaluated again until early next week. At the earliest he could return Monday against the Pistons.