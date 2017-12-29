Neto has missed nine straight games while going through the NBA's concussion protocol, but will miss Saturday's game against the Cavaliers also due to a left knee bone bruise, which he suffered on the same play as his concussion, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

There's no official timetable for his return, so he should be considered day-to-day after Saturday. While Neto remains on the shelf, the Jazz will seemingly continue to utilize Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks at point guard.