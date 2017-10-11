Neto will not play in Monday's matchup against the Lakers for an undisclosed reason, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

The Jazz may just be giving Neto a night off, as they are playing the second end of a preseason back-to-back set. He had missed a few games previously due to tightness in his quad, so the team team is presumably exercising caution. Barring any setbacks, he should be set to see an increased role at backup point guard with Dante Exum (shoulder) likely out for the season. Expect an update if the team clarifies the situation.