Jazz's Raul Neto: Out Tuesday
Neto will not play in Monday's matchup against the Lakers for an undisclosed reason, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
The Jazz may just be giving Neto a night off, as they are playing the second end of a preseason back-to-back set. He had missed a few games previously due to tightness in his quad, so the team team is presumably exercising caution. Barring any setbacks, he should be set to see an increased role at backup point guard with Dante Exum (shoulder) likely out for the season. Expect an update if the team clarifies the situation.
More News
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Not listed on injury report Monday•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Out again Friday•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Out for Wednesday's preseason game•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Questionable for Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Active and available to play Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Raul Neto: Questionable Tuesday vs. Clippers•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...