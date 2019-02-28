Jazz's Raul Neto: Out vs. Nuggets
Neto won't play Thursday against the Nuggets due to hamstring tightness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
With Ricky Rubio (hamstring) also out, Donovan Mitchell will draw the start at point guard. Kyle Korver and Royce O'Neale could see extra minutes as well.
