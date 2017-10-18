Jazz's Raul Neto: Out Wednesday
Neto (hamstring) won't play during the team's regular-season opener Wednesday against the Nuggets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
The news isn't too surprising considering Neto was still limited in Tuesday's practice. While he's sidelined, rookie Donovan Mitchell will probably be the main beneficiary of Neto's absence and should see significant run behind starter Ricky Rubio.
