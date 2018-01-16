Neto played 12 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pacers, which marked his return to action following a concussion and a knee injury.

The reserve guard had been on the shelf since early-December, but he was finally cleared to play Monday and finished with five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) and three assists off the bench as the Jazz fell to the Pacers 109-94. Expect Neto to continue to pick up minutes at point guard behind Ricky Rubio going forward, though he's rather unlikely to be an impact player in most fantasy formats.