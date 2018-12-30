Jazz's Raul Neto: Plays 20 minutes in Saturday's win
Neto contributed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, and three assists in 20 minutes during Saturday's 129-97 win over the Knicks.
Neto was one of eight players on the team who saw 20-plus minutes in the blowout victory. Neto amassed a season high in boards and matched his season high minute total, mostly thanks to the fact that Ricky Rubio (back) was sidelined. It's unclear whether Rubio will be ready to return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, but if not Neto could once again operate as the primary backup point guard behind Dante Exum.
