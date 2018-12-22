Neto had two points (2-2 FT) in four minutes during Friday's 120-90 win over the Trail Blazers.

Neto saw limited action despite the lopsided score, as primary backup point guard Dante Exum handed out a season-high eight assists across 21 minutes. Neto is merely the third point guard on the depth chart, and he can be left on waiver wires in most leagues.

