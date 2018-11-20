Jazz's Raul Neto: Plays nine minutes in season debut
Neto totaled two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, and one steal in nine minutes during Monday's 121-94 loss to the Pacers.
Neto made his season debut after starting the season off on the sideline with a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, there are no shortage of guards ahead of him on the depth chart, and so Neto can be left on the waiver wire in most leagues.
