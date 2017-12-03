Neto (hamstring) practiced Sunday and is probable to play Monday against the Wizards, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Neto has missed the Jazz's last two games with hamstring soreness. If he's able to play Monday, Alec Burks will likely slide back down on the depth chart and Neto would remain as the first point guard off the bench.

