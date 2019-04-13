Jazz's Raul Neto: Probable for Game 1
Neto (ankle) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He is Andy Larsen of KSL.com for Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets.
This is a good sign for Neto potentially taking the court for Sunday's Game 1 against Houston. Since March, he's averaging 6.1 points, 3.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 14.3 minutes.
