Jazz's Raul Neto: Questionable for Monday
Neto (knee) participated in Sunday's practice and is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Neto has dealt with concussion symptoms and a knee injury, sidelining him since Dec. 9. His long absence may come to an end soon, though, as the point guard has been more involved in practice over the past few days. He was seeing just 13.3 minutes of action per game prior to his injury, so he won't warrant much fantasy consideration upon his eventual return.
