Neto is dealing with a rib injury and is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It's unclear exactly when Neto picked up the injury, but it likely occurred at some point during Saturday's tilt with the Bucks. While Neto hasn't necessarily played a huge role, he's still been a solid contributor off the bench, so an absence would cost the Jazz some depth in the backcourt. Consider Neto questionable for Tuesday's contest, with guys like Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks seeing increased roles if Neto can't give it a go.