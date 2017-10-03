Play

Neto is considered questionable for Wednesday's exhibition matchup against Maccabi due to a tight left quad, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The reserve point guard saw nine minutes of action in Monday's preseason opener, finishing with seven points to go with a steal and a rebound. If he's ultimately held out Wednesday, it'll likely be a on a precautionary basis.

