Neto (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Neto missed the team's season opener Wednesday. In his absence, Donovan Mitchell saw 26 minutes and Alec Burks saw 15. More information on Neto's status should emerge after Friday morning's shootaround.

