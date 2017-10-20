Jazz's Raul Neto: Questionable Friday
Neto (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Neto missed the team's season opener Wednesday. In his absence, Donovan Mitchell saw 26 minutes and Alec Burks saw 15. More information on Neto's status should emerge after Friday morning's shootaround.
More News
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....