Neto is questionable for Thursday's tilt against the Clippers due to left hamstring soreness, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Neto dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the year, which may be flaring up now. There's no indication the ailment is serious, however, as it's simply being listed as soreness. More information on his status may be available after the team's Thursday morning shootaround.

