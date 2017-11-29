Jazz's Raul Neto: Questionable Thursday vs. Clippers
Neto is questionable for Thursday's tilt against the Clippers due to left hamstring soreness, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Neto dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the year, which may be flaring up now. There's no indication the ailment is serious, however, as it's simply being listed as soreness. More information on his status may be available after the team's Thursday morning shootaround.
More News
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.