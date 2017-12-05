Neto is questionable for Tuesday's tilt against the Thunder due to foot soreness, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Neto had been nursing a sore hamstring as of late, which caused him to miss two games in a row before playing Monday against the Wizards. But, it appears he's come out of that game with a new injury, putting his status in question for Tuesday. More word on his status should emerge as the team ramps up their activity leading up to tipoff. If Neto is ultimately ruled out, Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks could spend more time at reserve point guard behind starter Ricky Rubio.