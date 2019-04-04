Neto is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Kings due to ankle soreness, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto put up 10 points in Wednesday's clash with the Suns, but he evidently came away with a minor ankle issue following the contest. The team should have a better idea on his availability after he goes through morning shootaround.

