Jazz's Raul Neto: Ready to roll
Neto (ankle) will play in Game 1 against the Rockets on Sunday, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto missed the final four games due to ankle soreness, but he managed to take part in Saturday's team practice and will be available off the bench Sunday. He averaged 5.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in his last five contests of the regular season.
