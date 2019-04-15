Neto (ankle) will play in Game 1 against the Rockets on Sunday, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Neto missed the final four games due to ankle soreness, but he managed to take part in Saturday's team practice and will be available off the bench Sunday. He averaged 5.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in his last five contests of the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...