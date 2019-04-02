Neto (concussion) has been cleared to play Monday against Charlotte, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto was ruled out for the second half of Friday night's game due to concussion-like symptoms, but he's been given the green light for Monday's clash. He's averaging 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his previous five matchups.

