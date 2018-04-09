Neto (coach's decision) did not see the floor in Sunday's 112-97 win over the Lakers.

Neto was deemed available to play after having missed the previous 12 games with a fractured wrist, but he ultimately failed to see the floor, even with Ricky Rubio (hamstring) sitting out the second half as a precautionary measure. Dante Exum has performed well in backup point guard duties in Neto's absence, but there's a good chance the latter sees some minutes over the final two games of the season if Rubio is held out in order to get fully healthy for the playoffs.