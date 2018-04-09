Neto (coach's decision) did not see the floor in Sunday's 112-97 win over the Lakers.

Neto was deemed available to play after having missed the previous 12 games with a fractured wrist, but he ultimately failed to see the floor, even with Ricky Rubio (hamstring) sitting out the second half as a precautionary measure. Dante Exum has performed well in backup point guard duties in Neto's absence, but there's a good chance the latter sees some minutes over the final two games of the season if Rubio is held out in order to get fully healthy for the playoffs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories