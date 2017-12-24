Jazz's Raul Neto: Remains out Saturday
Neto (concussion) will remain out Saturday against the Thunder.
Neto continues to deal with a concussion, and Saturday will mark his seventh consecutive absence. Consider the 25-year-old day-to-day until further notice.
