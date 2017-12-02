Jazz's Raul Neto: Ruled out Friday
Neto (hamstring) won't play during Friday's matchup against the Pelicans, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Neto will miss a second straight contest while dealing with hamstring soreness. In his stead, Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks will likely play some reserve point guard behind starter Ricky Rubio.
