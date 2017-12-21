Neto (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Neto has been sidelined five straight games with a concussion and he's yet be cleared of the NBA's protocol, so he remains without a timetable for return. Until he's able to go through a practice with the Jazz, a return from Neto shouldn't be considered forthcoming.

