Jazz's Raul Neto: Ruled out Thursday
Neto (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto recently overcame a rib injury but might have reaggravated a hamstring injury he endured earlier this season. Donovan Mitchell will likely receive a slight increase in playing time during Neto's absence.
