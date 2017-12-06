Jazz's Raul Neto: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Thunder
Neto (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Kyle Goon of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto returned this week from a hamstring injury but now is back on the sideline Tuesday night due to a foot soreness. With Neto out, look for Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks to see more minutes off the bench behind starter Ricky Rubio.
