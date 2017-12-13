Neto (concussion) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

As expected, Neto will be in street clothes Wednesday as he continues to work his way through the NBA's mandated concussion protocol. In his stead, Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks will seemingly continue to see backup point guard run behind starter Ricky Rubio.

