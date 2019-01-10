Neto notched 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 106-93 win over the Magic.

Neto drew his second straight start with Ricky Rubio (hamstring) and Dante Exum (ankle) sidelined, and the third-year point guard has reached double figures in scoring in consecutive contests. Moreover, he has earned a season high minute total in each of the last two games, so it should be no surprise if he logs 30 minutes or more once again during Friday's matchup with the Lakers.