Neto (hamstring) was held out of Thursday's practice, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

Neto has missed the bulk of the preseason schedule with a few different ailments, with this most recent one being listed as a sore hamstring. Considering the Jazz have already completed their preseason schedule, Neto will likely be working towards a full recovery prior to the regular-season opener. That game is scheduled for Wednesday, so he should have just under a week to get back to full strength.