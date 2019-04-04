Neto offered 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block across 21 minutes in the Jazz's 118-97 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

Neto had logged 13 minutes against the Hornets on Monday after clearing the concussion protocol, but his playing time saw a nice spike in the blowout win. The 26-year-old's minutes have typically been in the teens now that Dante Exum (knee) has suffered another season-ending injury, and Neto is averaging 5.3 points (on 46.0 percent shooting), 2.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds across 12.8 minutes over 37 games for the campaign.