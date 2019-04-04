Jazz's Raul Neto: Solid showing off bench
Neto offered 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block across 21 minutes in the Jazz's 118-97 win over the Suns on Wednesday.
Neto had logged 13 minutes against the Hornets on Monday after clearing the concussion protocol, but his playing time saw a nice spike in the blowout win. The 26-year-old's minutes have typically been in the teens now that Dante Exum (knee) has suffered another season-ending injury, and Neto is averaging 5.3 points (on 46.0 percent shooting), 2.5 assists and 1.7 rebounds across 12.8 minutes over 37 games for the campaign.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.