Neto played a season-high 29 minutes in Monday's 114-102 loss to the Bucks, finishing with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists.

With Dante Exum (ankle) ruled out for the contest and likely out for a couple weeks, Neto stepped into the rotation as the backup point guard. After Ricky Rubio exited the first quarter with a right hamstring injury and failed to return, Neto was pressed into extended action and acquitted himself well. Rubio will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, which should shed light on his availability going forward. If Rubio is forced to miss any time, Neto would likely be in store for a 25-plus-minute role.