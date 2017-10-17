Jazz's Raul Neto: Still limited Tuesday
Neto (hamstring) remains limited in practice Tuesday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
This is the second time Neto has practiced since suffering a hamstring injury last week, so things are pointing in the right direction as far as his recovery is concerned. That said, he should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's season opener. If he's held out, rookie Donovan Mitchell will probably see the bulk of the team's reserve point guard minutes.
