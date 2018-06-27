Jazz's Raul Neto: Tendered qualifying offer
Neto received a qualifying offer from the Jazz, making him a restricted free agent, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
A concussion and fractured wrist limited Neto to just 41 games in his third season with the Jazz, which marked yet another disappointing campaign for the 26-year-old guard. Despite the limited showing, the Jazz are willing to give Neto a qualifying offer, meaning the team can match any offer he receives on the open free agent market starting July 1. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the Jazz are ultimately able to bring him back on a very cheap contract and that would likely mean he'd be slated to battle Dante Exum for backup point guard minutes behind Ricky Rubio. Exum is also a restricted free agent.
