Neto (wrist) will be available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto has been sidelined with a broken wrist over the past 12 games, but has healed well and will be able to take the court if needed Sunday. That said, while he's been out, Dante Exum has taken over reserve point guard duties, averaging a solid 8.7 points and 3.0 assists on 52.9 percent shooting across 15.6 minutes. So, it's not exactly clear what Neto's role will be moving forward.