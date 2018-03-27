Jazz's Raul Neto: To be re-evaluated in another week
Neto (wrist) will be re-evaluated next week, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Tuesday marked the day of Neto's first evaluation since suffering the broken wrist, and while the point guard has made progress, he'll still need some time off to recover. Neto will likely be out for at least the next three games, with his next evaluation expected to come next Tuesday when the Jazz host the Lakers.
