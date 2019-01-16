Jazz's Raul Neto: To be re-evaluated in one week
Neto (groin) will be re-evaluated in one week, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto has missed three straight games due to a groin injury, and the issue will continue to sideline him for at least another week. In his absence, Donovan Mitchell is expected to remain Utah's starting point guard.
