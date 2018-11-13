Jazz's Raul Neto: To embark on rehab stint
Neto (hamstring) has cleared to practice and has been sent on a rehab assignment with Utah's G-League affiliate, the SLC Stars, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Neto has been held out so far this season due to a lingering hamstring issue, but it's positive news to see him closing in on a return. He'll practice with the Stars both Tuesday and Wednesday and could see his first game action this year in the G League. It's uncertain at this point when Neto will be active for the Jazz.
More News
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...