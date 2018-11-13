Neto (hamstring) has cleared to practice and has been sent on a rehab assignment with Utah's G-League affiliate, the SLC Stars, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto has been held out so far this season due to a lingering hamstring issue, but it's positive news to see him closing in on a return. He'll practice with the Stars both Tuesday and Wednesday and could see his first game action this year in the G League. It's uncertain at this point when Neto will be active for the Jazz.