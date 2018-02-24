Neto (ankle) is out for Saturday's contest against the Mavericks.

Neto missed Friday's tilt against Portland as a result of a sprained ankle he suffered during that day's shootaround. With 24 hours seemingly not enough for him to recover properly, the Jazz will be shorthanded once more. When Neto missed Friday's game, Royce O'Neale was the biggest beneficiary, playing 27 minutes and taking eight shots. That said, he only made one of them, leading to a line of two points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal.