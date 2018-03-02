Jazz's Raul Neto: Upgraded to available Friday
Neto (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Friday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto was originally ruled out for the contest due to an ankle sprain, which would have been his fourth consecutive absence. However, things have unexpectedly improved, allowing him to dress for the contest. Prior to suffering the injury, Neto had been seeing 13.0 minutes per game over his past 16 contests, averaging 5.1 points and 1.9 assists. His return could mean fewer minutes for Alec Burks.
