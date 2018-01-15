Neto (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Neto has been sidelined for over month after dealing with a concussion and knee injury, but it looks like the point guard is finally set to make his return to the floor Monday. Neto likely won't warrant much fantasy value, however, especially with the mergence of rookie Donovan Mitchell as a primary ball handler when Ricky Rubio is off the floor.