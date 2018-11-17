Jazz's Raul Neto: Will be available vs. Boston
Neto (hamstring) will be available for Saturday's game against Boston, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto is yet to play this season while working back from a hamstring injury, but he recently completed a G League rehab stint and will be be an option off the bench for coach Quin Snyder.
