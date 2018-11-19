Jazz's Raul Neto: Will be available
Neto will be available for Monday's game against Indiana, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto was cleared to return from a hamstring injury last week, but the Jazz held him out of Saturday's game as an inactive. Georges Niang will get that designation Monday, meaning Neto will be an option off the bench, should coach Quin Snyder look to him for reserve minutes at point guard.
