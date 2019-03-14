Neto (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Neto will return after missing the past six games with a hamstring injury. Per coach Quin Snyder, Neto will see a minute's restriction Wednesday. It's unclear if he will see the minute's restriction going forward, but he could see a smaller role going forward with the return of Dante Exum.