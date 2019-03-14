Jazz's Raul Neto: Will play Wednesday
Neto (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto will return after missing the past six games with a hamstring injury. Per coach Quin Snyder, Neto will see a minute's restriction Wednesday. It's unclear if he will see the minute's restriction going forward, but he could see a smaller role going forward with the return of Dante Exum.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.