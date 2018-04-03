Jazz's Raul Neto: Will remain out Tuesday
Neto (wrist) will remain out for Tuesday's game agianst the Lakers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Neto has been out since March 13 due to a wrist injury, but is expected to be reevaluated in the coming few days. However, until that occurs, Neto will remain on the sidelines, so consider him day-to-day moving forward. Neto's next shot to play will come Thursday against the Clippers.
