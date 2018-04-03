Neto (wrist) will remain out for Tuesday's game agianst the Lakers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Neto has been out since March 13 due to a wrist injury, but is expected to be reevaluated in the coming few days. However, until that occurs, Neto will remain on the sidelines, so consider him day-to-day moving forward. Neto's next shot to play will come Thursday against the Clippers.