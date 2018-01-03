Jazz's Raul Neto: Will remain out Wednesday
Neto (concussion/knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Neto is set to miss his 11th straight game, as he continues to work back from both a concussion and a bone bruise to his left knee. Without a timetable being provided by the Jazz, Neto will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next shot to play coming on Friday against the Nuggets.
